Balentine LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average of $186.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

