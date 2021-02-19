Balentine LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.16. 158,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

