Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 235,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

