Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

