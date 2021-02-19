BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.57 ($7.85).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of BA traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 472 ($6.17). 5,981,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 484.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 497.74. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

In other BAE Systems plc (BA.L) news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31). In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,974.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

