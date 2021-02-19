Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 479.25 ($6.26).
BAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.
