Baader Bank Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.14 ($191.93).

ETR:ZO1 traded down €8.00 ($9.41) on Friday, hitting €228.50 ($268.82). The stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €160.87. zooplus has a 52-week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52-week high of €231.50 ($272.35).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

