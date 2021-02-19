B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in B2Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

