B. Riley Boosts AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $12.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.32 million, a P/E ratio of -402.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AXT by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

