Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE AZRE opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

