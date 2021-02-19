Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Down 15%

Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR)’s stock price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 36,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 141,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.67.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

