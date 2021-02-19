AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

AXT stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a P/E ratio of -402.87 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

