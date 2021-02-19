Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Axe has a total market cap of $298,040.56 and $39,871.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.01 or 0.00860960 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

