Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aviva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.