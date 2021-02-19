Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Down 7%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.33. 3,905,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,319,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

