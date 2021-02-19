Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Up 24%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares shot up 24% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.00. 807,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 223,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $363.11 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,953,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

