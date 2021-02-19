Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.90, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

