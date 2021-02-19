Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $46.37 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

