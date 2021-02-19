Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 406,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 172,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

