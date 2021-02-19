Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 39,279 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.