Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 32,995 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.52% of Citizens worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIA opened at $6.17 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

