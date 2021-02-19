Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

