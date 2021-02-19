Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

INTU stock opened at $415.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

