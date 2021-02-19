Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $38.71 or 0.00069471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $319.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00600368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00085785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00077466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00402257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,877.06 or 0.80533608 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.