AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.22. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 290,842 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 4,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

