Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.50

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) (LON:AUTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 81464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group plc (AUTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.