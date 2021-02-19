Audius 1-Day Volume Tops $9.89 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $53.05 million and $9.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00079615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00085339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.00434718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.31 or 0.86251276 BTC.

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

