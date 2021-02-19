Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Review

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Atomera alerts:

This table compares Atomera and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00% NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atomera and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 6 15 1 2.70

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $178.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Atomera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 1,374.74 -$13.30 million N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 5.86 $243.00 million $8.04 23.12

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to extend connected vehicle opportunities. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.