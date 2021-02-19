Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $1,265,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

