Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Up 7.6%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 298,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,769,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.