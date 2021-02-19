Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.94

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 72063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

