Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 22,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

