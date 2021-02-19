Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,426.50 ($31.70).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,662 ($34.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,240.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,047.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Insiders have sold 1,247,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,885,803 in the last 90 days.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.