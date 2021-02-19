Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

ABG stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

