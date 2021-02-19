Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 457 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter.

IBDU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

