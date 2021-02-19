Arrow Financial Corp Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.60. 106,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The company has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.51 and a 200 day moving average of $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

