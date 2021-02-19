Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,660. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

