Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

