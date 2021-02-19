Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after buying an additional 688,252 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.40. 1,761,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

