Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

