Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 8,242 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.