Arrow Capital Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Carvana comprises 1.1% of Arrow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.04. 28,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day moving average of $230.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $310.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $7,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,945,517 shares of company stock valued at $733,594,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

