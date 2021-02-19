ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARR opened at $11.62 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

