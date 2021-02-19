Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

