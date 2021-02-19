Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,158 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

