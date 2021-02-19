Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,095 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 175.3% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

TWNK opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

