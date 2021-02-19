Arizona State Retirement System Has $519,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $436,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

