Arizona State Retirement System Has $503,000 Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of CSII opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

