Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 122,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

