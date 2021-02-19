Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $313.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.39. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.